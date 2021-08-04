PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after purchasing an additional 721,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.05. The stock had a trading volume of 174,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.54. The company has a market cap of $319.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

