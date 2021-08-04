Peanut (NUX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $3.01 million and $77,072.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peanut has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.00838628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00094223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,046,060 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.