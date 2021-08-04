PegNet (PEG) One Day Volume Hits $1,086.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. PegNet has a market cap of $213,013.06 and approximately $1,086.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00099322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00141615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.40 or 1.00284171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00833475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

