Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 5.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Pembina Pipeline worth $99,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $8,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after buying an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

