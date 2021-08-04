Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 648.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,119 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

