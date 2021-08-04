Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Position Trimmed by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,518 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 457,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $8,671,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNR stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

