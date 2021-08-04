Peony (PNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52,074.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001488 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $52,074.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 15,493,073 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

