Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Market Cap Achieves $1.93 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $137.86 or 0.00350215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $291,060.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

