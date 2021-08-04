PEPS Coin (PEPS) Achieves Market Cap of $296,676.23

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $296,676.23 and approximately $5.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00111698 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,927,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,687,450 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

