PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $156.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

