Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Position Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,391 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of Perficient worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

PRFT opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

