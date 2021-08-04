Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 2,040 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.12 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

