Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.72. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 6,085 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

