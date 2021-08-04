Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.34. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 1,278 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$20.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$11.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.