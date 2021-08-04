Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,712 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Perrigo worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

