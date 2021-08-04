Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

