Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.13

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 69489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTH. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth $10,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 27.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% in the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 238,966 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

