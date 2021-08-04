Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.590-$-1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.23 million.Personalis also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

PSNL traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 288,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,838. Personalis has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $888.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.78.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

