Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.20 million-$22.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 288,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $888.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.