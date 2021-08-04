Peseta Digital Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (PTD)

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Peseta Digital has a market cap of $493,405.02 and $6.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peseta Digital coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peseta Digital has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peseta Digital

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 144,162,249 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peseta Digital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peseta Digital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peseta Digital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peseta Digital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

