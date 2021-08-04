Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,597,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

