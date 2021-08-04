Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 209,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 702,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $45.09. 736,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,597,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $45.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

