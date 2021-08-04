Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,597,180. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $254.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

