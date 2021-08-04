Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 billion-$80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.78 billion.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 601,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,597,180. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $251.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

