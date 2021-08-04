PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.48

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 483396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PG&E by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,563 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 12.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258,338 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 92.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 70,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

