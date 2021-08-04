Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.70 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $27.70 million and $486,217.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.93 or 0.99941264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00069868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000821 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011661 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.