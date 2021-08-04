Philip Carulli Acquires 125,000 Shares of HITIQ Ltd (ASX:HIQ) Stock

HITIQ Ltd (ASX:HIQ) insider Philip Carulli acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

