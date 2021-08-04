Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post sales of $7.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

