Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $161.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,657.24 or 0.99986267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00032107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.62 or 0.01166383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00340374 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00405130 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006280 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,762,662 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

