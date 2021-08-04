Phore Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,442.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Phore has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $14,442.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00249684 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,614,725 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

