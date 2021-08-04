PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.12. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 169,287 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.58 million and a P/E ratio of 507.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. Equities analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

