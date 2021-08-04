Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $13,446.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004755 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000085 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

