PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 3310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 52.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 196.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

