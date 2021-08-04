PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 3310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
