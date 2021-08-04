Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of PDO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 126,483 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73.
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
