Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Increased by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Signify Wealth owned approximately 0.14% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.97. 691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.02. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

