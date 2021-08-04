Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Lifted by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,843,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 4.9% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Pinduoduo worth $234,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,817,000. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 67,195.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.36. The company had a trading volume of 81,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.15 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.47.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

