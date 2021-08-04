Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0060 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $20,215.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00404843 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.01152860 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,906,283 coins and its circulating supply is 429,645,847 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.