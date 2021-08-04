Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,811,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after buying an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

