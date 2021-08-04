Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Lowered to Underweight at KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after acquiring an additional 271,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.