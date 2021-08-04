Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.