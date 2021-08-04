Piper Sandler Comments on First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

