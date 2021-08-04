Piper Sandler Comments on Zynex, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynex in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZYXI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Zynex has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zynex by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter worth about $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zynex by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.