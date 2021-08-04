Piper Sandler Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $40.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. 38,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,161. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,802 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 376,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 801,568 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

