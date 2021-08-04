Piper Sandler Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $104.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,983 shares of company stock worth $16,928,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.