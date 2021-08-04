Pizza 1-Day Volume Hits $2,947.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $1.46 million and $2,947.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001596 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007271 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.55 or 0.01167412 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

