PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PKG Token has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PKG Token has a total market cap of $220,567.22 and approximately $3,990.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.81 or 0.99969080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.54 or 0.00846309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

