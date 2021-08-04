Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 3,388,209 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after buying an additional 2,490,673 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after buying an additional 640,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

