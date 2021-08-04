Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. 5,651,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

