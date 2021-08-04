PlayGame Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $317,949.27 and approximately $9,033.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00821153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00092426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042125 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.