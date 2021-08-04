Playgroundz (IOG) Market Capitalization Reaches $122,384.80

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $122,384.80 and $2.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00142262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,821.85 or 1.00014228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.63 or 0.00850492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

